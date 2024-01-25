Intel may have 'overshipped a bit' in Q4, analyst says

Intel (INTC) reported disappointing first-quarter guidance that missed revenue expectations by over $1 billion. Matt Bryson, Wedbush Securities SVP, joins Yahoo Finance Live to analyze the results.

Bryson says he was "a bit surprised" by the size of the guidance miss. However, he notes that data from Taiwan pointed to a fourth quarter slowdown in PC production. Bryson believes excess inventory and overshipping in the fourth-quarter led to Intel now working through a backlog, leading to the announcement.

Looking ahead, Bryson provides a more optimistic view on the 2024 PC market outlook. He acknowledges that exceptionally high COVID-era demand contributed to the current cooldown. But with the closing of a 3-4 year corporate refresh cycle and new PC innovations emerging, Bryson expects "a pretty nice refresh starting towards the end of 2024 into 2025."

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith