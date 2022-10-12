Intel plans thousands of layoffs to cut costs

Motley Fool

Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) is the biggest cruise line operator, with more than 100 ships across nine different brands, and no other publicly traded cruise line has suffered as much from the pandemic. Having lost three-quarters of its value over the past year and more than 85% from just before the COVID-19 outbreak, Carnival's stock is trading at its lowest point ever. Investors will see that and wonder whether this is an opportunity to swoop in and buy shares at a steep discount.