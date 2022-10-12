Intel plans thousands of layoffs to cut costs
Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss Intel's plans to cut costs.
For any sports team at any level, the recognition of looming defeat is a bitter feeling that can be tough to face. In an interview with Bloomberg published this morning, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins essentially admitted that one of the two propositions to legalize online sports betting will fail. Last week, TV station KQED in Northern California quoted a survey by the University of California, Berkeley, Institute of Governmental Studies revealing that only 27% of respondents said they would vote yes on Proposition 27.
Merck opted Wednesday to help Moderna develop a personalized cancer vaccine based on messenger RNA technology, and MRNA stock rocketed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Wednesday on hot inflation data. Minutes from Federal Reserve's policy meeting are due out today.
You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.
In this article, we will discuss the 14 best most active stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Most Active Stocks To Buy Now. The stock market is feeling the reverberations of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes. As of October 10, the […]
After three rough quarters for the stock market, investors are hoping for some better news as 2022 nears the finish line. Like many stocks in 2022, e-commerce infrastructure provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) saw a steep fall from grace. Specifically, Shopify's management overestimated its post-pandemic growth projections.
The stock market had a mixed performance on Tuesday, trading higher for parts of the day but finishing with new closing lows for the year for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to hold onto some modest gains, but they were quite a bit smaller than they'd been earlier in the afternoon. High-growth tech stocks once again found themselves in the crosshairs of bearish investors on Tuesday, extending losses from earlier in the year amid ongoing concerns about inflation.
Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Merck and Moderna after Moderna announced the joint development and potential sale of an mRNA-based cancer vaccine.
These stocks pay at different intervals and collectively can ensure you're collecting a dividend payment each month.
This beaten-down pot stock has a real shot at delivering 2,000% plus returns by the end of the decade.
“After too many years of paying for oversight, I finally woke up to the reality that it cannot be in the investor’s best interest as long as the manager is rewarded for assets under management.” Well, firstly the AUM model — which stands for assets under management and is often a flat 1% of one’s assets — isn’t without controversy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose in choppy trading on Wednesday, as the Wall Street attempts to snap its 5-day losing streak.
Cameco stock was tumbling after agreeing, along with Brookfield Renewable Partners to acquire Westinghouse Electric. The companies will be forming a strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse, the nuclear services business. Brookfield Renewable (BEP), along with its institutional partners, will own a 51% interest in Westinghouse, and uranium miner Cameco (CCJ) will own 49%.
Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.
Amid a brutal bear market in tech stocks, looking for "supercharged" stocks became more difficult. Many formerly high-growth stocks have slowed down considerably as consumers use electronic devices and the internet less with the end of lockdowns. Since these growth tech stocks sell at a significant discount to their pandemic highs, it points to potentially lucrative opportunities in Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS).
Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) is the biggest cruise line operator, with more than 100 ships across nine different brands, and no other publicly traded cruise line has suffered as much from the pandemic. Having lost three-quarters of its value over the past year and more than 85% from just before the COVID-19 outbreak, Carnival's stock is trading at its lowest point ever. Investors will see that and wonder whether this is an opportunity to swoop in and buy shares at a steep discount.
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed the most recent trading day at $22.78, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session.
Seeing S&P 500 growth stocks implode is tough to watch, unless you're ready to spot a buy point.
Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $35.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day.
Let's take a look at three top e-commerce stocks that look like attractive opportunities right now. Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) is a web development platform that enables users to create websites and provides customers with over 1,000 tools to optimize them. While it never seemed to reach quite the level of notoriety as competitor Shopify, Wix is another e-commerce stock that has given investors great returns over the last few years.