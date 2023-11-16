Intel stocks jumps after upgrade, Sonos teases new product

Intel (INTC) shares close Thursday higher after Mizuho upgraded the stock to a "Buy" with a $50 price target, citing improvements to the company's data center roadmap and server product launches to come in 2024.

Meanwhile, Sonos (SONO) stock surged on the company's expectations to generate over $100 million from a major new product introduction this year — possibly hinting at new headphones.

Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton weigh in on what investors might be looking for in these trending stocks in 2024.

