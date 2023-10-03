Intel's Programmable Solutions Group to operate as a standalone business

Intel (INTC) announced that its Programmable Solutions Group will operate as a standalone business starting on January 1, 2024. The company says it will look to explore an IPO for the business and that it "may explore opportunities with private investors," with Intel retaining a majority stake. Sandra Rivera has been named CEO of the business. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the announcement.

