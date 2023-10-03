U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,229.45
    -58.94 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,002.38
    -430.97 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,059.47
    -248.31 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.15
    -29.66 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.45
    +0.63 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.90
    -8.30 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.34
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0473
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8020
    +0.1190 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2078
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9610
    -0.8740 (-0.58%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,396.63
    -471.36 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    585.30
    -4.68 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.16
    -40.56 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,237.94
    -521.94 (-1.64%)
     

Intel's Programmable Solutions Group to operate as a standalone business

Julie Hyman and Stephanie Mikulich

Intel (INTC) announced that its Programmable Solutions Group will operate as a standalone business starting on January 1, 2024. The company says it will look to explore an IPO for the business and that it "may explore opportunities with private investors," with Intel retaining a majority stake. Sandra Rivera has been named CEO of the business. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the announcement.

