Interest rate lag effect has been an earnings season concern

Companies have generally met earnings expectations this earnings season, according to Gargi Chaudhuri, Head of iShares Investment Strategy Americas at BlackRock, noting lag effect concerns from higher for longer interest rates.

“They’ve been punished a lot worse than in previous quarters," Chaudhuri tells Yahoo Finance, adding comments on recession indicators: "I think watching how the consumer behaves is going to be really important for forecasting growth, whether or not we want to call it a soft landing, no landing, etc."

