Will the international travel boom continue into 2024?

The international travel boom might remain for the near future. After establishing its presence in Europe, online travel experience marketplace GetYourGuide is set to launch in the United States.

GetYourGuide Co-Founder and COO Tao Tao joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the “insatiable” nature of the travel market.

Tao notes that “travel is extremely resilient,” citing travel capacities seen in 2023 and so far in 2024. “People have this insatiable desire to travel," Tao states, citing that travelers are willing to spend more on experiences from a recent company survey

The platform offers opportunities for “experience creators” which includes restaurants, lodges, and sites for travelers. These creators are offered “insight” from the company on “how to stand out,” as a form of assistance in gaining viability on the platform, according to Tao.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim