International Women’s Day: Nasdaq CEO discusses progress on women getting more involved in leadership positions within the financial industry and more

Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman joins Yahoo Finance on International Women’s Day to discuss women getting more leadership opportunities. ‘We have to acknowledge and celebrate the progress, but then say okay, there’s still a lot more we can do,’ says Friedman.

Video Transcript

ADENA FRIEDMAN: There's been continuous improvement. I mean, we have to celebrate the progress. Obviously, do we feel like we are a perfect blend? Of course not. If you just look at the Fortune 500 CEOs you kind of know that.

But I think that the progress has been really significant. And I look at it specifically within the financial community, absolutely. When I came in, I would say that I was really fortunate because I benefited from a lot of groundwork that had been laid in the 80s where companies at least acknowledged that they needed to put policies and practices in place to try to create more parity. I got the benefit of that coming into the industry.

Now, between the 90s and the 2000s though, it went from policies and practices to culture, to career progression, to a lot more opportunity. So when you look at the financial industry, many more women are at the very tippy tops of those firms. And you of course, have Jane Fraser now as the CEO of Citi. So you're seeing a lot of progress.

In other industries across the corporate community, you're seeing many more CFOs, COOs serve as women. So you're seeing that happening. But we have a lot-- we still have more to go. And I think that we just have to acknowledge and celebrate the progress but then say, OK, but there's still a lot more we can do to really create that parity.