Intuitive Machines stock jumps ahead of moon landing attempt

Shares of Intuitive Machines (LUNR) climbed higher Tuesday ahead of a milestone lunar mission. The company's Nova-C luna lander is on track to reach the moon this Thursday, February 22nd if all goes to plan.

Nova-C would mark the first American spacecraft to land on the moon in more than 50 years.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the details.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith