How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility

2022 is smiling on value investors like Warren Buffett, propelling Berkshire Hathaway stock to record levels. Ahead of the conglomerate's annual shareholder meeting, veteran value investor Bill Smead, CIO of Smead Capital Management, joins Jared Blikre for a deep dive into the sudden and massive rotations that are catching investors off guard this year. Smead speculates on Buffett's next monster takeover target, and Blikre demonstrates how to unlock the power of Yahoo Finance Plus to construct a portfolio that can grow consistently and profitably over time.

Not a Yahoo Finance Plus subscriber? Start your free trial to join future webinars live!