U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,459.40
    -2.81 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,160.99
    +249.79 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,453.07
    -166.59 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,044.99
    +14.22 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.30
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    -0.08 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0857
    +0.0064 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3063
    +0.0061 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7300
    -1.1840 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,193.89
    -240.39 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    960.60
    -5.38 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRK-A
  • BRK-B
  • STTLF

2022 is smiling on value investors like Warren Buffett, propelling Berkshire Hathaway stock to record levels. Ahead of the conglomerate's annual shareholder meeting, veteran value investor Bill Smead, CIO of Smead Capital Management, joins Jared Blikre for a deep dive into the sudden and massive rotations that are catching investors off guard this year. Smead speculates on Buffett's next monster takeover target, and Blikre demonstrates how to unlock the power of Yahoo Finance Plus to construct a portfolio that can grow consistently and profitably over time.

Not a Yahoo Finance Plus subscriber? Start your free trial to join future webinars live!

Recommended Stories

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Today

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday as the stock fell 11% by 1:15 p.m. ET, compared to a slight increase in the S&P 500. The slump pushed shares of the video game and digital content specialist deeper into negative territory; they are down over 60% so far in 2022. It came as investors processed an unusually weak growth outlook from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), another Wall Street favorite that has fallen out of favor recently.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Fell Lower Today

    The share price of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was sinking lower today, seemingly on no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be digesting several notes published by analysts yesterday and reacting to the Nasdaq Composite's broader drop today. Several analysts issued investor reports on Meta yesterday, with mixed opinions.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • IBM stock pops on earnings beat, cloud growth

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss IBM stock.

  • Why Shares of Rivian Are Falling Today

    Through yesterday's trading session, investors who have hitched a ride with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have endured a rocky road, with the stock falling 22% in April. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, Rivian's stock is down 3.6%, recovering slightly from its earlier slide of 6.3%. Although the buy rating remains unchanged, Vijay Rakesh, an analyst at Mizuho, has reduced the price target to $90 from $95.

  • Netflix identified 4 uncontrollable issues that will keep bleeding subscribers in a long letter to investors

    Analysts expected Netflix to add millions of subscribers in the first quarter, but it lost 200,000 instead. The stock is down more than 25%, and the streaming giant confirmed this is not a blip, it’s an existential crisis.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]

  • Netflix's Terrible Results Are Crushing Growth Stocks: Is It Time to Buy Shopify?

    The e-commerce services company's latest sell-off probably doesn't have anything to do with its business.

  • Is Pinterest Stock a Buy Now?

    Image-based social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) benefited from massive gains during the pandemic. Since its customers had more spare time, they engaged with the platform more, sending Pinterest stock surging. Consequently, the stock price has fallen back to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Tesla to report Q1 earnings as Musk targets Twitter

    Tesla will announced its Q1 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Rising Today

    The bank easily beat analysts' first-quarter earnings estimates, and revenue was in line with expectations.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in DiDi Global in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), China's largest ride-hailing company, went public on June 30, 2021, at $14 per share. Let's revisit DiDi's precipitous decline and see if there's any hope left for the bulls. Why did DiDi's stock collapse?

  • Better Buy: Visa vs. Upstart

    Visa (NYSE: V) is a dependable stock that has outperformed the market over time, and there are reasons to believe it can continue to do so. Visa is the largest credit card processing network in the world. Beyond processing, Visa has also built out business development services, including many fintech applications, such as contactless payments.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 75% or More to Buy Now and Hold

    Once darlings of the U.S. equity market, many growth stocks have been witnessing dramatic corrections in the past few months driven by rising inflation and the interest rate hikes initiated to slow it. If the Federal Reserve now responds with a sudden jump in interest rates, it can prove quite damaging for the stock market, at least in the short run. This time of uncertainty, however, can also prove to be an opportunity for retail investors.

  • 3 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Investors often mistake a falling stock with a struggling business, but that is not always the case. The best investors in the world focus first on the business and then decide if the stock is worth buying, regardless of how the share price is performing in the near term. Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have cooled off over the last year due to slowing growth.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Market check: Nasdaq turns red as Netflix, Tesla, Meta stocks drop

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Is Meta the next tech stock to get routed like Netflix?

    Should you buy or sell Meta stock?