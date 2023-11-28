Investment opportunities outside of the dominant tech sector

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) has been dominated by the Magnificent Seven tech stocks as many investors look to these companies for greater market guidance. Wall Street strategists have changed their tone to a bullish tune as new investment opportunities are opening up despite economic woes.

TCW Head of Global Wealth Jennifer Grancio joins Yahoo Finance to give insight into some of these new opportunities that investors should consider.

"We're seeing a transformation around energy, which is sources of powers, but also efficiency," Grancio states. "So planes are getting more efficient. If somebody can manufacture a plane that's more efficient, they have huge pricing power and they have huge kind of opportunity to drive up the stock price.

