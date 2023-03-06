Investors brace for Powell testimony, jobs report
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre discuss the expectations for U.S. jobs report data and Fed Chair Powell’s testimony to Congress.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre discuss the expectations for U.S. jobs report data and Fed Chair Powell’s testimony to Congress.
Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Guyana's coming auction of offshore oil exploration blocks has lured at least 10 companies including Shell, Petrobras and Chevron, to consider the decade's hottest oil region, people close to the matter said. The South American country is offering 14 offshore blocks in an attempt to speed economic development and reduce an Exxon Mobil-led consortium's dominance of its oil sector. Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is set to speak at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston on Monday to drum up support for the country's first competitive bidding round.
Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. agreed to buy vaping pioneer NJOY Holdings Inc. for at least $2.75 billion, after closing the chapter on its disastrous investment in e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. The deal for NJOY, one of the few e-cigarette makers whose products have clearance from federal regulators, includes an additional $500 million if the Food and Drug Administration authorizes additional NJOY products. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Altria was in advanced talks to buy closely held NJOY for at least $2.75 billion and divest its stake in Juul.
Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.
Exxon Mobil Corp. violated federal law for failing to take sufficient action as five hangman’s nooses were displayed at its facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the U.S. government said in a lawsuit.
The tobacco giant said it had exchanged its investment in Juul for certain of the once red-hot vaping company's heated tobacco intellectual property, at a time when it faces thousands of lawsuits and reportedly prepared to file for bankruptcy. The value of Altria's investment in Juul slid to $250 million as of December last year from $12.8 billion it invested in 2018. The NJOY deal will include an additional $500 million in cash payments subject to regulatory outcomes related to some NJOY products, Altria said.
Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement center and its recent changes have shown its commitment to continue to hold that title. To keep the best employees out there, Home Depot recently committed to raising wages for workers, which will cost the company roughly a $1 billion. Home Depot is committed to helping DIYers tackle their everyday projects as well as contractors.
While rival Burger King uses its famed Whopper as a platform to launch all sorts of new products, McDonald's has been very protective of the Big Mac.
The Xfinity company now sells an internet network with a name that greatly overstates what you're getting.
A tentative six-year pact with the United Auto Workers also provides raises and bonuses for about 7,000 workers in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
(Bloomberg) -- Worldwide oil demand is racing toward an all-time high and some of the smartest minds in the industry are forecasting $100-a-barrel crude in a matter of months, but US producers are playing the short game and looking to turn over as much cash as possible to investors.Most Read from BloombergStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets
(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s crackdown on Chinese investment in critical minerals will make it harder for miners to produce the metals needed for the global energy transition, according to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. founder Robert Friedland.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil De
With Walmart leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest retail companies by 12-month trailing revenue.
Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.
India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, is considering raising its import duty on palm oil to help support local farmers reeling from a crash in domestic rapeseed prices, government and industry officials said on Monday. The increase in the tax on palm oil could lift local prices, making the tropical oil a little less competitive than rival soyoil and sunflower oil. "We have proposed an increase in import duty on palm oil to support rapeseed prices," said a government official, who declined to be named in line with official rules.
The exchange was intertwined with an American firm portrayed as independent. Now, regulators are circling.
Don’t lose out on the tax-free benefits of a Roth IRA by contributing too much or too little, withdrawing money too soon, or making another mistake.
The outlook for automotive chips is robust, as e-vehicle sales grow and automation increases across all vehicles and their production.
China, the world's second most populous nation (recently surpassed by India), is regarded as a global manufacturing and exporting powerhouse. We look below at the 10 biggest Chinese companies by revenue data as of Dec.
The Bank of England has been accused of strangling the City in red tape after two of Britain’s biggest lenders warned they could be forced to set aside an extra £50bn from 2025.