Investors cool on OpenAI after turmoil

OpenAI has been through a rollercoaster ride, first ousting CEO Sam Altman, who then agreed to join Microsoft (MSFT), only for the AI startup to announce that Altman was going to rejoin the company with most of its board having been replaced. OpenAI is set to go through with a share sale that values the company at about $86 billion. But how are investors feeling about the company?

RainMaker Group Holdings Managing Partner Glen Anderson tells Yahoo Finance Live that "the 'buy OpenAI at any price' bid is gone. Sentiment has changed. Investors have a more cautious and pragmatic approach to the stock now."

Anderson says "OpenAI might be the first company to come up with a genuinely useful generative AI product but tech is littered with cases of first movers that lose in the long-run...there are other options to play AI in the market... We've seen sizable investor interest, for example, in Anthropic, Cohere, Databricks and others. The point is there is multiple ways to play AI, with Sam coming back, OpenAI may resurge but investors shouldn't fall in love with one stock."

