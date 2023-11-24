Investors flood $40B into the market over 2 weeks: BofA

According to a new note from Bank of America Global Research (BAC), a large amount of money has flowed into the stock market recently, the biggest 2-week inflow since February of 2022. With inflation cooling and many believing the Federal Reserve is done with rate hikes, bullish sentiments have picked up. One bright spot leading the charge has been in the tech sector, with some of the Magnificent Seven leading large gains in the S&P 500 (^GSPC).

Yahoo Finance Anchors Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down the note from Bank of America and give insight into what the market could look like going forward.

SEANA SMITH: Cooler inflation data has fueled a market surge over the past few weeks with investors hopeful that the central banks are done raising rates and may begin cutting by mid-2024. The S&P 500 has risen almost 8% so far this month. And folks are looking to cash in.

Since October 9, investors have poured nearly $40 billion into stock funds, the biggest two week inflow that we've seen since 2022. This is according to latest data out from Bank of America and specifically looking at where some of this money is flowing into. Technology, we know has been by far the leader of the market, really the reason that the S&P is up just about 19% heading into the final five weeks of the year and tech recording its biggest inflow over the past 12 weeks.

So, Brad, investors still finding reason to buy some of these names that have been leading the market here throughout the year. Yes, we did see some pressure going back to August and September. But we have seen a bit of a resurgence. And taking a look at a lot of these 2024 outlook calls that we've gotten from strategists over the last several weeks, many of them who do see upside potential in the S&P do see-- many of them do see technology driving that momentum.

BRAD SMITH: Yeah, I think back to our conversation with Whaley from BlackRock earlier this week, who said that there's still potentially more upside to think about when you have to consider the Magnificent Seven. And I believe what specifically she had talked to about in those Magnificent Seven-- Alphabet Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Tesla.

But what she had said was that they're currently still overweight. The theme, the Magnificent Seven played a big part of that, also saying that it's very different from the dot-com bubble. And if you look ahead to 2024, actually earnings expectations of tech driving 50% and more of those high single-digit earnings expectations.

So all that considered really dovetails back to what you were saying about tech a moment ago. And even as we've seen where investors are putting their money into stock funds. About $60 and 1/2 billion according to the B of A research note that they had put out went into those stock funds.

And I think technology still from what we've heard from multiple firms now and trading houses, it continues to be a tech lean, especially given a lot of the demand that has come to light around not just generative AI but where a lot of these companies still sit on massive cash piles to deploy both acquisitions strategically or be able to grow out some of these solutions in-house and be able to take them direct to a-- directly to a client base for some of their most high margin businesses that they operate.

SEANA SMITH: Yeah, certainly. Taking a look at these flows, we do see a lot of optimism heading into the final month of the year and then looking ahead to 2024. But so much of this really hinges on what we're going to hear and what we're going to see the Fed do in the new year in terms of how long this higher for longer rates strategy is going to be at play and then, of course, the pressure that could potentially put on some of these equities here going forward.