Should investors really be worried about geopolitical risks?

The escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas forces in the Middle East is certainly having an influence on oil prices and the energy market. But should traditional investors be concerned about any forthcoming geopolitical risks on the stock market?

Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss where geopolitical risks usually show up.

In general, stock investors... [have not been] risk-averse enough, I think," Sosnick states. "And we see that in terms of some low volatility levels, whether you look at VIX or individual stocks. I think if investors were nervous and maybe a little more properly nervous, we'd see some of those measures a bit higher."

