Should investors be all in on a Santa Claus rally?

Akiko Fujita and Luke Carberry Mogan

Market volatility has been an unpredictable rollercoaster in 2023 as investors are deciding whether to be bullish or bearish on a year-end rally. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Jared Blikre reviews a multitude of factors investors should consider when betting on a Santa Claus rally, including short interests, options calls, and trends in 10-year Treasury yields.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

