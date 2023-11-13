Should investors be all in on a Santa Claus rally?

Market volatility has been an unpredictable rollercoaster in 2023 as investors are deciding whether to be bullish or bearish on a year-end rally. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Jared Blikre reviews a multitude of factors investors should consider when betting on a Santa Claus rally, including short interests, options calls, and trends in 10-year Treasury yields.

