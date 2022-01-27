iPhones to accept payments, China clears AMD for Xilinx acquisition, Spotify removes Neil Young’s music
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- AMD
- XLNX
- AAPL
- SQ
- SPOT
Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reports on trending business stories with Apple planning to turn iPhones into payment tereminals, AMD gets clearance from China for its $345 billion Xilinx acquisition, Spotify removing Neil Yoing's music over Joe Rogan dispute.