IPO activity has ‘slowed down to a crawl,’ expert says
Brian Scheid, Senior Writer for S&P Global Market Intelligence, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the IPO slowdown and the outlook for startups.
Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.
You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w
Two such stocks to consider right now are Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA). Medtronic provides investors with a great way to gain exposure to the healthcare industry. The current bear market has created an attractive opportunity for investors today.
Boeing (NYSE: BA) has faced setbacks selling planes to China, but the company apparently is making progress expanding its presence in other parts of the world. Shares of the aerospace giant traded up nearly 3% on Tuesday following reports the company is attempting to make inroads into the emerging India market. Boeing's 737 MAX was once expected to be among the top-selling commercial aircraft of all time, but a pair of fatal accidents led to an 18-month grounding of the plane in the U.S. and elsewhere.
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock had only a ho-hum day on Tuesday, dragging slightly behind the broader stock market. The big auto retailer's shares bumped up only slightly, not quite hitting the 1% mark while the S&P 500 index motored past that particular traffic light. Not only did Basham knock his recommendation on the stock down to neutral from the previous outperform (buy, in other words), he also took a big ax to his price target.
In this article, we will look at the 11 best hot stocks to buy right now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Hot Stocks To Buy Right Now. One of Wall Street’s Biggest Bull Slashes Forecast On October 17 John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at […]
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) bears are out in full force this year as the stock has lost a whopping 60% of its value so far in 2022, and the recent developments in the personal computer (PC) and data center markets suggest that the bears will continue to enjoy an upper hand. From shrinking sales of PCs that have impacted Nvidia's gaming business to restrictions on sales of data center chips to China, the semiconductor giant is facing substantial headwinds right now. Amid these headwinds, Nvidia bears will argue that the stock's decline isn't over yet.
Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.
Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.
Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.
Electric-vehicle startup Mullen Automotive said it has gained court approval to buy Electric Last Mile Solutions’s assets out of bankruptcy.
How far off is Danaher Corporation ( NYSE:DHR ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is eyeing lots of growth in the years ahead in the Canadian, U.S., and European pot markets. The cannabis producer is the largest one in Canada, but a lack of legalization in other parts of the world is limiting its growth today, with the company's top line struggling in recent quarters to give growth-oriented investors much of a reason to buy its shares. Earlier this month, Tilray reported its first-quarter numbers for its fiscal 2023 (ended Aug. 31).
It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes...
Pullbacks are a time to step into beaten-down quality stocks with true long-term staying power. There's a reason Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the world's most popular holdings, though. Global Stats says Alphabet's search engine Google fields more than 90% of the planet's web searches, while its Android operating system is powering over 70% of the world's mobile devices.
The latest news about the coronavirus is encouraging, so the company's one commercialized product might not be such a popular item.