IPO market: Companies not finding interest they were hoping for, analyst says

Recent IPO debuts from companies such as Instacart (CART), Arm Holdings (ARM), and Birkenstock (BIRK), have not delivered the performance many investors hoped for. University of Florida Professor Jay Ritter and PitchBook Analyst Kyle Stanford joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the IPO market.

“Companies that are coming… with these IPOs are just not finding the interest that they were hoping for,” Stanford says.

Stanford notes that Instacart and Klaviyo (KVYO) “turned profitability, they turned… where they thought investors were looking for and they still have not performed well. So it doesn’t bode well for the rest of... 4Q or even, you know, early 2024.”

“A big issue has been the reset in valuations for growth companies,” Ritter says. Companies like Birkenstock, “which is much more mature, there’s less uncertainty, but there’s still uncertainty about its ability to grow future profits.”

