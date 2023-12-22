IPO market: Watch for Panera, Shein, Skims in 2024

Arm (ARM), Cava (CAVA), Birkenstock (BIRK), and Instacart (CART) were among the companies that made their IPO debut in 2023. But these debuts did not bring about the market excitement many may have hoped for. As we move toward 2024, what should investors expect from the IPO market?

Shein, Skims, and Panera Bread are some of the 2024 IPO contenders, according to Bloomberg. Yahoo Finance’s Brooke DiPalma discusses what we may see from the IPO market next year and how some of the 2023 debuts have performed so far. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.