IPO market: ‘The worst is behind us,’ expert says

September saw several IPO debuts such as Instacart (CART), Klaviyo (KVYO), and Arm Holdings (ARM). German footwear brand Birkenstock is the latest company set to make its public debut. U.S. IPO Services Co-Leader at Deloitte LLP Barrett Daniels joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the IPO market.

“I don’t see the flood that I was hoping for, let’s say, a few months back, but I definitely see momentum and I definitely believe things are headed in the right direction," Daniels says. "It feels pretty clear that the worst is behind us at this point in time."

“If you are a company on the fence, I’m not sure that the results here recently were super alluring,” Daniels adds.

