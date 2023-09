A very busy few days for IPO with Instacart (CART) and Klaviyo (KYVO) going public. Many are wondering if this is a new resurgence of the IPO market. Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo and Jared Blikre look at recently listed IPOs and what investors should consider before diving in.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.