Iran nuclear deal deadline looms
Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita explains the sticking points in the Iran nuclear deal as Iran is set to respond on Monday.
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates-backed TerraPower LLC raised $750 million to develop small-scale nuclear reactors, including a significant investment from South Korean conglomerate SK Group, Bloomberg reports. SK will invest $250 million to add a stake in the technology developer, which aims to monetize smaller and cheaper designs than conventional nuclear plants. "Nuclear will become a vital part of our energy transition," SK Group subsidiary SK Inc EVP Kim Moohwan said in a
The shelling is a deliberate step in Russia’s aim to steal Zaporizhzhia’s power by severing its connection to Ukraine’s remaining territory, according to Ukrainian leaders, international nuclear-power experts and the plant’s staff. Days of attacks have triggered Ukraine’s most perilous nuclear safety crisis since Chernobyl.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday offered “audacious” economic assistance to North Korea if it abandons its nuclear weapons program while avoiding harsh criticism of the North days after it threatened “deadly” retaliation over the COVID-19 outbreak it blames on the South.
Iran said it will respond officially to the European Union's proposal for reviving the 2015 nuclear accord by the end of Monday, signaling it may be nearer a deal with the U
Iran insists the nuclear pact can only be salvaged if the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) drops its claims about Tehran's nuclear work. In June, the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors overwhelmingly passed a resolution, drafted by the United States, France, Britain and Germany, which criticised Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites.
Critics are questioning the Biden administration's continued nuclear talks with Iran amid the regime being behind recent assassination plots targeting Americans.
STORY: Ukraine and Russia have traded accusations over multiple recent incidents of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia facility, Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Russian troops captured the station early in the war."Every Russian soldier who either shoots at the plant, or shoots using the plant as cover, must understand that he becomes a special target for our intelligence agents, for our special services, for our army," Zelenskiy said in an evening video address.Zelenskiy, who did not give any details, repeated accusations that Russia was using the plant as nuclear blackmail.“And absolutely all officials of the terrorist state, as well as those who help them in this blackmail operation with the nuclear power plant, must answer in an international court,” he said.Zelenskiy also gave an update on Ukraine’s efforts on the frontline, describing the fighting in Donbas as “brutal”.“Fighting in the south of the country brings good news about the destruction of Russian army forces and their means. No day is wasted - we are reducing the occupiers' potential,” he added.
Energy Sec. Jennifer Granholm has regularly touted the need and benefits of nuclear energy in order to battle inflation and carbon issues that the country faces.
Fintech firm Lufax Holding Ltd. is planning to go public in Hong Kong, the latest in a wave of New York-traded Chinese companies seeking alternative listings to hedge against the risk of being banned from US markets.
Correction to the Statement of Operations for the Six-Month Period
Canada's real-estate correction deepened, with prices falling for a fourth straight month as the central bank ratchets up interest rates. Benchmark home prices declined 1.7%
China's refined fuel exports are likely to sink in 2022 to the lowest in seven years as the country seeks to maintain ample domestic supplies while refinery output posts a rare decline. Regional rivals like India and South Korea are the probable primary beneficiaries of China's export cuts, which allow them to step up to fill shortages in Europe and elsewhere after the Ukraine crisis strained global fuel markets. Beijing manages exports of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel under a quota system, issuing several batches of allocations over a year and viewing product shipments to global markets as a tool to manage domestic supply and demand balances.
Anshu Jain, Cantor Fitzgerald’s president and former CEO of Deutsche Bank from 2012 to 2015, died Saturday five years after being diagnosed with duodenal cancer.
China's state-owned enterprises that plan to delist from US stock exchanges slid on Monday, as investors expected more firms to follow suit amid an auditing spat between the two nations.