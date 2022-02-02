IRS records show 18 billionaires received COVID-19 business relief

MarketWatch

First – there are options for you to pay off your debt, and taking a lump sum from your retirement accounts should probably be the very last of them. Start by compiling a list of all of your debts, the exact balances, the interest rates they’re charging and if there are any other stipulations (such as a deadline to pay them before interest rates rise). Once you have that, you can see where the brunt of your debt is, and make a repayment plan.