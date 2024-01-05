Advertisement
ISM services sector index hits 7-month low

Seana Smith
·Anchor

The ISM services sector index fell to 50.6 in December, dropping to the lowest level since May 2023 and representing a key slowdown as the sector accounts for around 70% of US GDP.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Myles Udland analyze the data, weighing how it aligns with other recent economic readings and expectations for the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cuts.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith.

