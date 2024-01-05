ISM services sector index hits 7-month low

The ISM services sector index fell to 50.6 in December, dropping to the lowest level since May 2023 and representing a key slowdown as the sector accounts for around 70% of US GDP.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Myles Udland analyze the data, weighing how it aligns with other recent economic readings and expectations for the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cuts.

