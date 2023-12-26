Israel Hitting Hezbollah 'Very Hard,' Defense Minister Says

The Wall Street Journal

WASHINGTON—The U.S. said it struck three drone facilities used by a Shiite militant group and other groups in Iraq in response to a series of attacks by the groups on American positions in Iraq and Syria, including an attack Monday in northern Iraq in which three U.S. troops were wounded, including one critically. “These precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Iran-affiliated Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Erbil Air Base earlier today, and intended to disrupt and degrade capabilities of the Iran-aligned militia groups directly responsible,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.