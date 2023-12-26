Israel Hitting Hezbollah 'Very Hard,' Defense Minister Says

Reuters
TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday the likelihood of achieving the central bank's inflation target was "gradually rising" and it would consider changing policy if prospects of sustainably achieving the 2% target increase "sufficiently". While companies are becoming more open to raising wages and prices, the key is whether wages will continue rising next year and lead to further increases in service prices, Ueda said. "If the virtuous cycle between wages and prices intensifies and the likelihood of achieving our price target in a sustainable and stable manner rises sufficiently, we will likely considering changing policy," Ueda said, offering the clearest sign to date of the chance of ending ultra-easy monetary policy.