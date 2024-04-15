Israel, Iran conflict in focus, investors eye busy earnings week: Yahoo Finance

Iran's attack on Israel over the weekend has many on Wall Street concerned about growing conflict in the Middle East. Oil (CL=F, BZ=F) prices are in focus after Israel was able to fend off an attack from Iran, which saw over 300 drones and missiles descend upon the country. World leaders, including President Biden, are monitoring the situation carefully. Investors are also eyeing a huge week of earnings. We will hear from big names such as Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), Bank of America (BAC), United Airlines (UAL), Netflix (NFLX), and American Express (AXP). Yahoo Finance trending tickers include bitcoin (BTC-USD), Salesforce (CRM), and Tesla (TSLA).

Key guests include:

9 a.m. ET - Michael Darda, ROTH MKM Chief Economist & Macro Strategist

10: 20 a.m. ET - Nelson Griggs, Nasdaq Co-President

11:45 a.m. ET - Tiffany Aliche, The Budgetnista Personal Financial Educator