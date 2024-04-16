Israel will move 'very carefully' to avoid regional war

According to an NBC report, Israel's potential response to Iran's air attack may be "imminent." Eurasia Group Chair Cliff Kupchan joins The Morning Brief to discuss what Israeli retaliation may look like.

Kupchan signals that Israel will be "very careful" as it is under pressure from the Biden administration not to trigger a regional war. However, Kupchan believes that Israel must respond in order to "trim down this new Iranian bravado" and demonstrate that such attacks cannot continue. The nation may target Iranian allies in Syria-aligned militias "one level down," so Iran will not be forced to shoot back.

Though Kupchan characterizes Biden and Netanyahu's relationship as strained, he says that the conflict with Iran has "reset" the relationship, with the US coming to Israel's aid. Overall, Kupchan calls the present moment a "real risky" one: he explains that Israel and Iran's tensions are overlapping with Israel's determination to push Hezbollah back from the northern front, and adds that the War on Gaza isn't over.

"We are on a structurally escalatory path," the Eurasia Group chair states, noting that if the Strait of Hormuz comes into play, oil prices could surge and shipping lanes in the Red Sea could also be affected. He characterizes these potential developments as a "risk" to the market.

This article was written by Gabriel Roy.