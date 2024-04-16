Israel will move 'very carefully' to avoid regional war

Seana Smith and Brad Smith
0
In this article:

According to an NBC report, Israel's potential response to Iran's air attack may be "imminent." Eurasia Group Chair Cliff Kupchan joins The Morning Brief to discuss what Israeli retaliation may look like.

Kupchan signals that Israel will be "very careful" as it is under pressure from the Biden administration not to trigger a regional war. However, Kupchan believes that Israel must respond in order to "trim down this new Iranian bravado" and demonstrate that such attacks cannot continue. The nation may target Iranian allies in Syria-aligned militias "one level down," so Iran will not be forced to shoot back.

Though Kupchan characterizes Biden and Netanyahu's relationship as strained, he says that the conflict with Iran has "reset" the relationship, with the US coming to Israel's aid. Overall, Kupchan calls the present moment a "real risky" one: he explains that Israel and Iran's tensions are overlapping with Israel's determination to push Hezbollah back from the northern front, and adds that the War on Gaza isn't over.

"We are on a structurally escalatory path," the Eurasia Group chair states, noting that if the Strait of Hormuz comes into play, oil prices could surge and shipping lanes in the Red Sea could also be affected. He characterizes these potential developments as a "risk" to the market.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

This article was written by Gabriel Roy.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • What If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?

    (Bloomberg) -- As the US economy hums along month after month, minting hundreds of thousands of new jobs and confounding experts who had warned of an imminent downturn, some on Wall Street are starting to entertain a fringe economic theory.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapMicrosoft Invests $1.5 Billion in

  • Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern

    Biden, the sitting Democratic president, released his income tax returns on the IRS deadline of Monday. Filing jointly with his wife, Jill, he reported gross income of $619,976 and paid a federal income tax rate of 23.7%. On Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, about why the wealthy should pay more in taxes to reduce the federal deficit and help fund programs for the poor and middle class.

  • The Fed's deadline for rate cuts this year is sooner than you think: Morning Brief

    Politics is set to become a complicating factor for the Fed.

  • Fed's Jefferson points to higher-for-longer policy rate if inflation doesn't slow

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, in remarks that skirted any mention of interest rate cuts, said the U.S. central bank was ready to keep its tight monetary policy in place if inflation fails to slow as expected. Opening a day of updated messaging from the central bank's leadership, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell due to speak at a forum at 1:15 p.m. EDT (1715 GMT), Jefferson's remarks to a Fed research conference excluded key phrases about gaining "confidence" in lower inflation and then cutting rates, but noted the central bank was facing a strong economy and little recent progress on the pace of price increases. Fed staff estimates that Jefferson released, in fact, indicate March will be another lost month for policymakers, with the personal consumption expenditures price index expected to have risen at a 2.7% annual rate versus 2.5% in the prior month.

  • Microsoft's $1.5B investment in G42 signals growing US-China rift

    As the Gulf region gains strategic importance in the tech war between the U.S. and China, Microsoft is making a big move into one of the Middle East's oil-rich countries. On Monday evening, Microsoft announced a $1.5 billion investment in Group 42 Holdings (G42), the Abu Dhabi-based AI company that has become a major force in the United Arab Emirates' effort to be a global leader in artificial intelligence. The minority stake will give Brad Smith, Microsoft's vice chair and president, a seat on G42's board of directors.

  • Yellen says US working to mitigate risks to global economy

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday said stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth had helped power the global economy, and Washington was working to mitigate remaining risks to the global outlook and ensure sustainable long-term growth. In remarks prepared for a news conference, Yellen said the U.S. labor market was remarkably healthy and inflation was down significantly from its peak, although there was more work to do. She said she expected the U.S. economy to continue to underpin the global economy, but acknowledged that the global recovery had been uneven and risks remained.

  • Bidens Paid 23.7% Effective Federal Rate in Tax-Day Disclosure

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid $146,629 in federal income taxes on a combined $619,976 in adjusted gross income in 2023 — meaning the first family paid an effective federal income tax of 23.7% — according to tax filings released by the White House.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals

  • What Are Israel’s Options for Retaliating Against Iran’s Drone and Missile Strike?

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel is vowing to retaliate against Iran for its weekend drone and missile attack, the first strike on the Jewish state from Iranian soil and which brought into the open a years-long shadow war. As the US and Europe urge restraint, Israel is weighing its choices.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Marke

  • Trump Media Stock Moves Lower, Extending Recent Slide

    Shares of Truth Social's parent were down about 9% early Tuesday, extending a drop that has erased much of the company's share-price gains for the year. + Trump's company said early Tuesday that it has finished research and development on a new live TV streaming platform. + Read more about the recent drop in Trump's fortune from his investment and the company's challenges scaling up here.

  • The Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Forecast for 2025 Was Just Updated, and It May Surprise Retirees

    Retirees are in for unpleasant surprise: Despite hotter inflation in March, Social Security benefits might get a smaller cost-of-living adjustment next year.