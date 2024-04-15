Israeli economy has proven to thrive despite crisis: Expert

Over the weekend, Iran launched a direct attack on Israel. Although Israel successfully intercepted the drones and missiles, the potential for an Israeli retaliation remains uncertain. David Blumberg of Blumberg Capital joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the Israeli economy in light of these developments.

Blumberg claims that Israelis are "somewhat used to these types of things." Blumberg notes that over the past 25 years, the country has weathered numerous crises, but has achieved consistent growth. He points to Israel's GDP per capita of $54,000, which exceeds that of some of the world's largest economies, as evidence of the economy's ability to "thrive despite and through downturns."

This post was written by Angel Smith