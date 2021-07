Motley Fool

Small-cap stocks tend to get hit harder during a downturn and rise faster during a recovery. It's why small-cap stocks are outperforming their mid-cap and large-cap brethren over the past year: Since the market collapse in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, small caps have gained 127%, mid caps are up 120%, and large caps added 96%. This could be the real summer of recovery, so long as the government doesn't step in to upset things again, meaning the gains already enjoyed by small-cap stocks were just the first phase of their growth.