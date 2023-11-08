Ivanka Trump Testifies in New York Civil-Fraud Trial

Reuters

Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal will meet Tesla chief Elon Musk in the United States next week as the two sides look to advance the U.S. carmaker's plan to enter the South Asian market, sources familiar with the plans said. The meeting between Goyal and Musk will be the most high-profile one since the Tesla boss met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June and later said he was keen to make significant investments in the country. Discussions between the Musk and Goyal in the U.S. will centre around Tesla's plans to setup an Indian factory, manufacturing a $24,000 car there, sourcing more components and establishing charging infrastructure across the nation, one of the two sources told Reuters.