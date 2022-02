Motley Fool

Savvy investors know that a market downturn is to be expected every year or two and that it's not a great concern for long-term investors who don't plan to sell their stocks anytime soon. In fact, market downturns actually can be terrific times to buy stocks, as shares of many great companies will be on sale. Chipmaking titan Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) specializes in graphics processing units (GPU), which are needed by the likes of gaming systems, cloud computing operations, and data centers.