James Carville: Republicans eyeing McCarthy vacancy to fundraise

3
Seana Smith and Luke Carberry Mogan

House Republicans led the charge in ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.) from his position as Speaker of the House. With Republicans currently leaderless in the House of Representatives, where do lawmakers' priorities currently lie?

Democratic Political Strategist James Carville joins Yahoo Finance Live to comment on the state of affairs on Capitol Hill and how House Republicans are trying to capitalize on McCarthy's vacancy.

"The Democrats had the same majority plus four that McCarthy had, and because of [Nancy] Pelosi's skill and just Democrats wanting to come together, we had nothing like these kinds of issues," Carville says.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.