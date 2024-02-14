January CPI was almost a 'retreat' in inflation progress

January's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print propelled stocks into a market sell-off on Tuesday. Wall Street is now curious — and on edge — as to how markets will react to the other economic data readings set to come out this week.

Jefferies Senior US Economist Thomas Simons explains the influence the "hyperfocus on inflation" has on equity markets and the Fed's own monetary policy strategy.

"It's also the problem that a lot of the economic data in general has been very... difficult to reconcile with each other. There's a lot of inconsistencies across different series," Simons tells Yahoo Finance. "So, whether it's looking at something like the establishment survey and household survey within the labor market data or if it's the PPI versus the CPI versus the PCE deflator — it's all very, very noisy.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.