January CPI: Shelter, car insurance, apparel see biggest price gains
Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré joins the Live show to break down the January CPI report and what it means for markets.
While the 1% of assets under management fee has become the norm in the financial industry, it’s a) not always in the best interest of clients, and b) plenty of advisers will charge you in ways that may make more sense for you. Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one?
Geo Group (GEO) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 5.45% and 2.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.
Transocean's (RIG) Fleet Status Report shows an $8.5 billion backlog as well as contract information for the company's fleet of offshore drilling rigs.
In January, Salesforce said it would lay off 10% of its staffers. A call after the news broke didn’t sit well with employees, and CEO Marc Benioff now admits it was a bad idea.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its January Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Here are the main figures from the report, compared to Wall Street estimates.
Berkshire Hathaway investors may soon get a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company will rise to 80% in the current quarter under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. The purchase price of 41.4% stake could be revealed in Berkshire’s 2022 10-K—in a section on corporate events after year end—or in Buffett’s annual shareholder letter.
Devon's (DVN) fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from acquisitions, a low-cost structure and strong commodity prices, while severe weather might've offset some of the positives.
Triton (TRTN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.22% and 1.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
"Air India's selection of Boeing's family of passenger jets will support engineering and manufacturing jobs at Boeing factories in Washington state, South Carolina and across our supply base," said Boeing Commercial CEO Stan Deal.
Billionaire investor George Soros appeared to remain bullish on Tesla — and some other beaten-down names — as the year came to a close.
The stock market's rally to start 2023 could fizzle if Tuesday's highly-anticipated U.S. inflation report dashes hopes for a quicker retreat in the cost of living in America, according to analysts.
Iveda Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: IVDA) struck a 20-year, exclusive distribution agreement, creating a physical security partnership with Logistica Corporativa Agua Azul, part of the Grupo Desson portfolio, effectively bringing innovative AI video search and IoT technology to the Latin American market. The contract aims to bring in 100 new customer locations annually, to be implemented with recurring revenue streams. Iveda expects to generate a minimum of $44 million throughout the first 20 years of
The standard deduction is an amount of money you get to subtract from your taxable income if you don't need/want to specify itemized deductions, and it varies based on your age, filing status, and whether you are blind.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is expected to release its 13F filing for the fourth quarter later Tuesday. Institutional investors that manage more than $100 million are required to file the form disclosing their equity holdings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within 45 days of the end of each quarter. The filing only reflects what firms held as of the end of the previous quarter—not necessarily what portfolios look like today. But many investors view it as a way to get a sen
Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?
The Dow Jones briefly dropped over 200 points Tuesday on a hot January CPI inflation report. First Solar fell sharply on a downgrade.