S&P 500

  • S&P 500

    4,099.15
    -38.14 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,853.58
    -392.35 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,791.45
    -100.34 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,935.32
    -5.82 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.84
    -1.30 (-1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.40
    -5.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    -0.19 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7740
    +0.0570 (+1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0180
    +0.6100 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,009.46
    +504.95 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.96
    +8.55 (+1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,974.52
    +26.92 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

January CPI: Shelter, car insurance, apparel see biggest price gains

Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré joins the Live show to break down the January CPI report and what it means for markets.

