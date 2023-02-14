January CPI: Shelter, car insurance, apparel see biggest price gains

Barrons.com

Berkshire Hathaway investors may soon get a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company will rise to 80% in the current quarter under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. The purchase price of 41.4% stake could be revealed in Berkshire’s 2022 10-K—in a section on corporate events after year end—or in Buffett’s annual shareholder letter.