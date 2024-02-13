January CPI is throwing 'monkey wrench' into rate cut hopes

January's hotter-than-expected inflation data has upended market expectations according to NYSE Senior Market Strategist Michael Reinking, who told Yahoo Finance's Madison Mills that "economic data would be the cause of volatility."

From the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Reinking says January's Consumer Price Index (CPI) print "throws... a monkey wrench" into assumptions that the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle was near its end with interest rate cuts on the horizon. Now, the odds of initial rate cuts have been pushed back to May.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith