January PCE: Core inflation data comes in line with estimates

January's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index — the Federal Reserve's preferred measurement for inflation — saw headline data cool to an increase of 2.4% year-over-year. Core PCE, on the other hand, which excludes food and energy costs, rose by 2.8% and 0.4% month-over-month — both prints came in line with expert forecasts.

Yahoo Finance Markets Reporter Josh Schafer joins the Live show to break down the inflation data, falling to its lowest level since March 2021.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.