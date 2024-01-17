Japan Airlines appoints first female president

STORY: Japan Airlines named its first female president on Wednesday (January 17).

Mitsuko Tottori is a former cabin attendant who rose through the ranks to senior management.

The airline announced she will begin her job from April 1.

The move is deeply symbolic in a country struggling to close a vast gender gap at work - which is the worst among the Group of Seven nations.

Japanese companies face more pressure to boost gender diversity and tackle the pay gap.

Tottori said she hoped her appointment as president could encourage other female employees.

The change comes as the carrier tries to recover from a downturn during the global health crisis, and as tourists return to Japan.

Airline safety is also under scrutiny after a collision between a JAL plane and a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft earlier this month.

All 379 people aboard the airliner escaped as it burst into flames.

The airline said current president Yuji Akasaka will become chairperson.

JAL has set itself a target for women to make up 30% of managers across the group by the end of the fiscal year to March 2026.

By the end of March 2023, the figure was close to 23%.