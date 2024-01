Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors said on Wednesday it is offering incentives of $7,500 on its electric vehicles that earlier this week lost a U.S. government tax credit, while Ford Motor said it is hiking the prices of some of its F-150 EVs by $10,000. The Treasury issued guidelines in December detailing new battery sourcing requirements aimed at weaning the U.S. EV supply chain away from China. GM said last month that all of its EVs would temporarily lose eligibility except the Chevrolet Bolt, adding that the Cadillac Lyriq and Chevy Blazer EVs are losing the credit because of two minor components.