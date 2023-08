The Wall Street Journal

TOKYO—The Japanese government said it planned to begin the discharge of slightly radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant on Thursday, rejecting calls for a delay from some people in neighboring countries. The announcement on Tuesday came after the International Atomic Energy Agency, a United Nations body, gave the green light to the plan to release more than 1.3 million tons of water with small quantities of radioactive tritium over three to four decades. The agency said in early July that Japan’s plan was in line with international nuclear safety standards and that its impact on people and the environment would be negligible.