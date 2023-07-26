Jean Chatzky's retirement checklist: How to prepare for success

Nearly three in four Americans say they don't feel financially secure at the moment, according to a recent Bankrate survey. 41 percent cite insufficient retirement funds as a key roadblock.

Jean Chatzky, Financial Expert and Opportunity Knock$ Financial Coach, joined Yahoo Finance Live as part of the weekly series Retirement Readiness: Planning Your Future.

Chatzky broke down her checklist, which details how to prepare for a successful retirement.

Retirement checklist:

1. Figure out your framework

2. Discover retirement costs

3. Find source of retirement funds

4. Consider needs for long-term care

5. Get help