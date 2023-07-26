Jean Chatzky's retirement checklist: How to prepare for success
Nearly three in four Americans say they don't feel financially secure at the moment, according to a recent Bankrate survey. 41 percent cite insufficient retirement funds as a key roadblock.
Jean Chatzky, Financial Expert and Opportunity Knock$ Financial Coach, joined Yahoo Finance Live as part of the weekly series Retirement Readiness: Planning Your Future.
Chatzky broke down her checklist, which details how to prepare for a successful retirement.
Retirement checklist:
1. Figure out your framework
2. Discover retirement costs
3. Find source of retirement funds
4. Consider needs for long-term care
5. Get help