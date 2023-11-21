Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,538.19
    -9.19 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,088.29
    -62.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,199.98
    -84.55 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.26
    -23.82 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.81
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.30
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0918
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4180
    -0.0040 (-0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2040
    -0.1030 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    36,347.84
    -1,183.66 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    759.42
    -13.70 (-1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,481.99
    -14.37 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,354.14
    -33.89 (-0.10%)
     

Jeff Bezos' Amazon shares, VinFast, Symbotic: Top Stocks

2
Julie Hyman, Josh Lipton and Luke Carberry Mogan

Wall Street is astir with chatter that Amazon (AMZN) Founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos will sell off $1 billion worth of his shares, according to a report by CNBC. Wedbush analysts initiate coverage on VinFast Auto (VFS) with an "Outperform" rating. Shares of Vietnamese EV maker have had a rollercoaster ride since its public trading debut in August.

Lastly, robotics company Symbotic Inc. (SYM) skyrockets after an overwhelming fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat.

None

