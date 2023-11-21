Jeff Bezos' Amazon shares, VinFast, Symbotic: Top Stocks

Wall Street is astir with chatter that Amazon (AMZN) Founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos will sell off $1 billion worth of his shares, according to a report by CNBC. Wedbush analysts initiate coverage on VinFast Auto (VFS) with an "Outperform" rating. Shares of Vietnamese EV maker have had a rollercoaster ride since its public trading debut in August.

Lastly, robotics company Symbotic Inc. (SYM) skyrockets after an overwhelming fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat.

