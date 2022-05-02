U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.88
    -11.05 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,882.47
    -94.74 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,331.56
    -3.08 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,875.06
    +10.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.94
    -3.75 (-3.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.80
    -52.90 (-2.77%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.83 (-3.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0521
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    +0.1040 (+3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2509
    -0.0061 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1680
    +0.3380 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,803.03
    +866.31 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.10
    -0.55 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Jeff Bezos lost $20.5 billion Friday when Amazon stock dived

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AMZN

Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses how Amazon stock losses on Friday hit former CEO Jeff Bezos's net worth.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.75

    QUALCOMM Incorporated's ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.75 on 23rd of June. This makes the dividend...

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Fall, Dollar Rises Amid Cautious Mood: Markets WrapJapanese institutional managers --

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

    If the direction of their stock prices is all you know about different companies, then you're probably better off buying ones in an uptrend. Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) have all fallen by more than one-third from their previous peaks. In addition to recording a $7.6 billion loss on its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian, Amazon told investors to expect significantly less revenue this year than investment bank analysts had forecast.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • Teladoc: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the 40% Drop?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares crashed 40% in one trading session this past week after the company delivered bad news: The telehealth giant recorded a $6.6 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge and slashed annual guidance. The stock already was suffering prior to this, as investors worried about competition and about when Teladoc might make it to profitability. Let's take a look at Teladoc's situation, and then consider what might be the right decision for you.

  • Tesla Delays Filing as Investors Await Word on Possible Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. needs more time to file a regular disclosure ahead of its annual shareholders’ meeting, pushing back a potential detailing of plans for issuing new shares and a possible stock split.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Fall, Dollar Rises Amid

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

    These fundamentally strong but beaten-down growth stocks have the firepower to outlast any recession.

  • Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.15

    The board of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBAN ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of...

  • Storied VC says investors are unlearning the lessons of the last bull market. Jeff Bezos says you should listen.

    Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist who made a $11 million bet in Uber in 2011, has a warning for tech investors.

  • Five-Minute ‘Flash Crash’ in Nordic Equity Markets Jolts Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- A sudden selloff in European stock markets just before 10 a.m. CET on Monday was fueled by a flash crash in the Nordic region, with traders and fund managers pointing toward a potential portfolio trade error.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Fall, Dol

  • Warren Buffett Just Made an Even Bigger Bet on Oil Prices

    In the middle of the first quarter, Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), had to disclose it had made a large bet on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). That's because the giant Buffett conglomerate had taken a stake that exceeded 10% of Occidental's stock, prompting a disclosure.

  • Is Disney Stock at a Tipping Point?

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock reached a new 52-week low of $112.69 on Thursday -- which is about the price it was three years ago, months before the launch of Disney+. The steep sell-off raises the question: Is Disney at a tipping point? Here's what Disney needs to do to prove to investors it is a worthwhile investment.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Slumps: Time to Buy?

    Investors didn't hear what they wanted from copper miner Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE: FCX) first-quarter earnings presentation. As a reminder, the investment case for Freeport-McMoRan rests on the idea that copper demand is headed higher due to underlying industrial demand coupled with its increased use in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and the trend toward electrification in the economy. In short, the outlook for copper prices is good, and Freeport-McMoRan stands well placed to benefit due to its production capability.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall after April losses as traders look ahead to Fed, earnings

    Stocks headed for losses in the first session of May following one of the worst monthly performances for the S&P 500 since the depths of the pandemic in 2020.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.17

    New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE:NYCB ) will pay a dividend of US$0.17 on the 19th of May. This payment means...