Jefferies places bullish call on Airbnb stock ahead of earnings
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses new analyst notes on Airbnb as Jefferies raises its price target on the stock.
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova discusses a new report from Hindenburg Research with allegations that Adani has committed the "largest con in corporate history."
The move is part of the entertainment company’s plan to combine the Paramount+ and Showtime streaming services into a single platform.
Telehealth specialist Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) is a corporation at the intersection of these two categories, so it isn't surprising that its shares were hammered in 2022. The company could eventually turn things around and possibly deliver market-beating returns. Teladoc experienced a hard year in 2022, partly due to massive net losses associated with impairment charges linked to the company's acquisition of Livongo Health back in 2020.
CrowdStrike (CRWD) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) fourth-quarter sales increased 35% year-on-year to $19.98 billion, missing the consensus of $20.38 billion. Adjusted loss per share of $(1.75) missed the consensus of $0.26. Boeing delivered 152 commercial airplanes in Q4 compared to 99 last year. It recorded 376 net orders in Q4. Commercial Airplanes unit revenue increased by 94% Y/Y to $9.22 billion. Defense, Space & Security unit revenue grew by 5% year-on-year to $6.18 billion. Global Services unit revenue grew by 6% Y
If the sky-high forward dividend yield of 8.6% is making you consider a purchase of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) stock, you aren't alone. The future of this hospital real estate business seems quite certain; it'll keep doing what has worked in the past, namely buying and then renting out healthcare spaces.
Cannabis real estate investment trust (REIT) Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) has had a wild year. Things only got worse for the company when a class action lawsuit was filed against Innovative Industrial Properties in April. Shortly after, it announced the default of one of its major tenants, Kings Garden, which resulted in a massive sell-off.
Extreme Networks (EXTR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 12.50% and 4.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Ford (NYSE: F) might be a legacy automaker, but it does not want to get left behind in the EV revolution. Investors who want to get in on the electric vehicle boom might have an excellent choice with this dividend-paying stock.
If Vanguard's predictions are right, those future asset returns likely aren't what investors are hoping for.
"We met or surpassed all of our profitability targets for the year all while investing at record levels," said CEO John Stankey.
2023 is expected to be an important year for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). The pharmaceutical company is facing its first biosimilar competition in the United States. It's big news because it involves AbbVie's monoclonal antibody blockbuster therapy, Humira, which is on track to generate a second consecutive year of $20 billion-plus in revenue in 2022.
Philip Morris (PM) closed at $101.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.15% move from the prior day.
Elevance Health (ELV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0.58% and 0.12%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
This is certainly in the realm of possibilities for many high-potential companies, especially after the recent market declines, and here are two in particular that could grow to 10 times their current market cap if things go well in their businesses. E-commerce still makes up only about 15% of all U.S. retail sales, and as Shopify's ecosystem continues to grow, it becomes more attractive to businesses (especially larger enterprises) that sell online. The company estimates its total addressable market opportunity to be about $160 billion, about 30 times its current revenue.
It all depends on whether you're trading for the short term or the long term.
Microsoft's earnings call was not without some serious red flags on the global economy.
Companies that trade at low earnings multiples and pay big dividends have historically managed to outperform the broader market and post relatively strong returns during recessionary periods. With that in mind, read on for a look at two high-yield dividend stocks that are worth adding to your portfolio before this month is out. The company paid far too much to acquire the declining DirecTV business back in 2015, and it followed that up with another disastrous deal to acquire Time Warner in 2019.
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a fast-growing and disruptive online used-car retailer, is one such enterprise that wishes 2022 had never happened. While the shares continue to bounce around quite a bit, Carvana's current market capitalization is about $1.2 billion. Enter Carvana.
A US-based financial forensic firm has alleged that India’s Adani Group, led by the world’s third-richest person Gautam Adani, is involved in a massive and “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud scheme.”