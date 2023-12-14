Jeffrey Gundlach, Bill Gross share opposing bonds forecasts

DoublieLine Capital Founder-CEO Jeffrey Gundlach and PIMCO Co-Founder Bill Gross — both figures in the investment community with the title of "Bond King" — shared opposing views on the trajectory of 10-year Treasury yields (^TNX). While Gundlach anticipates 10-year Treasury rate to fall below 3% in 2024, Gross called such a forecast "farcical" in an X post.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.