Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,723.93
    +16.84 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,190.30
    +100.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,774.19
    +40.23 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,993.37
    +45.86 (+2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.89
    +2.42 (+3.48%)
     

  • Gold

    2,052.40
    +55.10 (+2.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +1.44 (+6.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    +0.0112 (+1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9540
    -0.0790 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2739
    +0.0112 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.8650
    -0.5940 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,423.49
    +564.89 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    877.56
    -3.94 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,644.41
    +95.97 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,686.25
    -240.10 (-0.73%)
     

Jeffrey Gundlach, Bill Gross share opposing bonds forecasts

Brad Smith and Luke Carberry Mogan

DoublieLine Capital Founder-CEO Jeffrey Gundlach and PIMCO Co-Founder Bill Gross — both figures in the investment community with the title of "Bond King" — shared opposing views on the trajectory of 10-year Treasury yields (^TNX). While Gundlach anticipates 10-year Treasury rate to fall below 3% in 2024, Gross called such a forecast "farcical" in an X post.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement