JetBlue stock sinks on news of ground worker unionization votes
Shares of JetBlue are plummeting on news that ground operations workers for the airline are seeking to unionize.
Homeowners beware. But don't panic, either.
On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv
And what it means for your wealth-building options.
The shipping company has developed a reputation as one of the best dividend stocks around
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) faces a challenging scenario in the near term due to supply chain disruptions and inflation. However, it has this powerful tailwind at its back over the longer term. In this video, I will highlight how this could help Roku's stock bounce higher.
In a year when all three of the major stock indexes in the United States have declined by 15% or more, there are plenty of dividend stocks out there with high dividend yields. What if I told you that there is a Dow Jones Industrial Average stock with a yield north of 6%? Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), a maker of various chemical products and one of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, fits this description.
(Bloomberg) -- Next week’s elections in Brazil pose a challenge to Petrobras investors. Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the front-runner, has vowed to use the company as a vehicle for national development. Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who’s fighting for a come-from-behind upset, is proposing the complete opposite, with plans to privatize the state-run giant.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct.
Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, the EV stock is likely falling as the broader market responds to soaring inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. Investors are getting increasingly concerned about the potential for a global recession, and that sentiment is likely contributing to Nio's share price decline today. The stock fell by as much as 4.9% today and was down by 2.5% as of 11:09 a.m. ET.
Boeing (NYSE: BA) made a big move to put part of its troubled past behind it, but the aerospace manufacturer also apparently has fallen out of favor with what had been a key customer in China. Boeing has taken its investors on a turbulent ride over the past few years. The company's 737 MAX, which was once billed as having the potential to be the top-selling aircraft of all time, was involved in fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to the plane being grounded for 18 months and prompted a comprehensive review of Boeing's engineering and safety practices.
Shares of recreational vehicle (RV) company Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) crashed on Friday, after an analyst lowered their price target in a research note. As of 1:10 p.m. ET, Camping World stock was down 10%. Truist analyst Michael Swartz has been busily researching the state of the RV market, which led him to lower his target price for Camping World stock.
A look at the shareholders of Golden Sun Education Group Limited ( NASDAQ:GSUN ) can tell us which group is most...
Plug Power and Bloom Energy both announced new business achievements this week, but they were overshadowed by broader economic trends.
Word spread quickly yesterday that almost 1.1 million Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles were being recalled. At the morning's lows, Tesla shares were down just shy of 5%. The stock market isn't always efficient, but simple math indicates that the recall isn't the reason Tesla shares have dropped for a second straight day.
With the Fed making its third 75-basis-point hike this year, Dalio says greater economic contraction is on the horizon.
