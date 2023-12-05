Advertisement
  • S&P 500

    4,568.53
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,107.65
    -96.79 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,229.71
    +44.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,862.81
    -19.20 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.55
    +0.51 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    2,033.40
    -8.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    -0.50 (-2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    -0.0040 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1690
    -0.1190 (-2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2599
    -0.0033 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2950
    +0.1380 (+0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,397.32
    +997.04 (+2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.77
    +8.23 (+0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.76
    -24.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,775.82
    -455.45 (-1.37%)
     

Job openings fall in October, lowest since 2021

Angel Smith and Seana Smith

The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data released Tuesday morning shows US job openings decreased to 8.7 million in October, the lowest level since March 2021. Sectors recording fewer openings included healthcare, social assistance, finance, insurance, real estate, and rentals. However, the information industry saw openings rise by almost 39,000.

The JOLTS report lands ahead of Friday's anticipated jobs data. Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Brad Smith analyze the fall in openings and what the weakening labor demand indicates for the market.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

