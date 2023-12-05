Job openings fall in October, lowest since 2021

The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data released Tuesday morning shows US job openings decreased to 8.7 million in October, the lowest level since March 2021. Sectors recording fewer openings included healthcare, social assistance, finance, insurance, real estate, and rentals. However, the information industry saw openings rise by almost 39,000.

The JOLTS report lands ahead of Friday's anticipated jobs data. Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Brad Smith analyze the fall in openings and what the weakening labor demand indicates for the market.

