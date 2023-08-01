Job openings fall slightly in June, labor market remains 'quite tight'

The Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) showed a decline in openings in June. Job opening fell to 9.58 million last month, short of the 9.6 million economists were expecting and down from the 9.62 million reported in May. FWDBONDS Chief Economist Chris Rupkey tells Yahoo Finance Live that the labor market remains "quite tight, kind of a shortage economy here." But as Rupkey notes, "the million dollar question is whether or not that keeps from the Fed tightening further." Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said in a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, the Fed, thus far, has been able to walk what he called a "golden path" of raising rates and not sending the economy into a recession.