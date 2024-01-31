Advertisement
Job switching no longer brings same pay boost as before

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton

The latest ADP private payrolls report showed a normalization in wage growth for job changers. With wage benefits from changing jobs moderating back to more typical pre-pandemic levels, there is diminishing incentive for workers to voluntarily leave their current positions.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer breaks down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

