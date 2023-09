Reuters

(Reuters) -Enbridge shares tumbled nearly 7% to an over four-year low on Wednesday, as investors fretted over the Canadian pipeline operator's debt load from the surprise $14 billion bid for three natural gas distribution companies from Dominion Energy. The move to acquire East Ohio Gas, Questar Gas, and Public Service Co of North Carolina would double Enbridge's gas distribution business and make it the largest gas utility by volume in North America, with the unit accounting for a bit less than a fourth of the company's overall business mix. The deal announced on Tuesday is seen as a bet on the future of natural gas in a regulated market even as energy companies and consumers transition to a greener future by phasing out fossil fuels.