Jobless workers sue states for ending unemployment benefits
Yahoo Finance's Dentisa Tsekova joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down how jobless workers are suing certain states for ending unemployment benefits.
Yahoo Finance's Dentisa Tsekova joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down how jobless workers are suing certain states for ending unemployment benefits.
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, repeatedly blew up at President Trump over how to handle last summer's racial-justice protests, The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender writes in his forthcoming book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election."The backdrop: Trump wanted to invoke the Insurrection Act and put Milley in charge of a scorched-earth military campaign to suppress protests that had spiraled into riots in several cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma
Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman to break down the latest on the infrastructure deal and breaking down Biden’s proposed tax hikes.
Toyota has donated more than any other company to support members of Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results.
This week's packed slate of economic data reports will include an update on the labor market and new data on consumer confidence, offering fresh looks at the pace and perception of the COVID-19 recovery for many Americans.
Shares of Biogen are down in Monday trading after the Democratic chairs of two key House committees announced an investigation in the company's Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm.
So far, more than 2 million have signed a petition calling for $2,000 monthly stimulus checks for every American. This petition was started by Stephanie Bonin, a Colorado restaurant owner, and was...
HRANITNE VILLAGE, Ukraine front line — Ukrainian soldiers are taught to drop in their trench position and stay down for at least 15 minutes if a sniper’s bullet misses them. The hope is the sniper will believe them dead. But elite Russian snipers usually don’t miss.
Kellyanne Conway and Stephen Miller worked in the upstairs section of the West Wing
Three million Americans retired during the first six months of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, and that could make returning to full employment in the US more challenging. The US labor market is like a complicated, sophisticated house party: It’s not just one-in, one-out at the main entrance. If more workers are demonstrating the leverage they now hold by quitting, many are also showing their independence from the labor market by retiring.
Lawmakers work to keep Biden’s infrastructure proposals alive, India’s virus deaths could be underestimated, unemployment rates fall, and other news to start your day.
The acquisition lets AWS take over Wickr's contracts with the Army, Navy, Air Force, US Border Patrol, and military contractors.
Unemployed Americans know about COVID-19-related financial relief, including enhanced unemployment benefits, but an overwhelming majority (80%) aren't taking advantage of them, a recent survey from...
India's $600 billion in reserves should help it fight market volatility from any U.S. monetary tightening, but analysts and traders warn a slowing economy and an expanding fiscal deficit still make it particularly vulnerable to capital flight. Asia's third-largest economy has bad memories of past attempts by the Federal Reserve to get away from crisis-mode policies, particularly in 2013 when mere talk of "tapering" stimulus prompted the rupee to sink to record lows. Now, with the Fed again giving increasing thought to when it will need to reduce stimulus, India's rupee is back under pressure, having fallen 1.8% over the past four weeks.
Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.
The Japanese auto maker tops the companies that donated to lawmakers who voted against certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.
Don't be fooled. A "bipartisan" infrastructure deal still leaves room for tax hikes on businesses and the wealthy
California added five more states, including Florida, to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community, the state attorney general announced Monday. Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to the list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is forbidden except under limited circumstances.
Journal Editorial Report: Bernie Sanders's $6 trillion of spending is the real game in town. Image: Sarah Silbiger/Pool Via Cnp/Zuma Press
Wayman NewtonWhen Wayman Newton found out last week about the warrant for his arrest in the town that elected him its first Black mayor, he wasn’t surprised.Ever since Newton, 40, took office after winning his election in Tarrant, Alabama—population 7,000—by nearly 40 percentage points last year, a small minority of mostly white residents and city leaders have had it out for him, he told The Daily Beast.They’ve blocked him from making what he and some locals describe as needed changes to the pol
The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 5.4 basis points at 1.4816%. The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report on Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 690,000 in June, after rising by 559,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll of economists.